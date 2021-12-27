Telugu Actor Vijay Shankar’s Next To Be A Suspense Thriller

Vijay Shankar is all set to entertain the audience with his performance in another suspense thriller film, which will hit the theatres soon. Presented by Skyra Creations, the movie will be produced by Relax Movie Makers. The movie has been titled Focus. The director of the movie is Surya Teja. Ashu Reddy will be playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the film. The film is said to be based on a murder mystery.

Reddy, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 3, has a huge following in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Suhasini Mani Ratnam is also playing a key role in the movie. Vijay Shankar will be seen essaying the role of a police officer while Suhasini will play the role of a judge.

The other details of the movie are being kept under the wraps for now. Director Surya Teja said that although there are already many suspense films in the Telugu film industry, we will focus on making this movie stand out from the rest. A few clips and videos from the shoot have been shared on the Twitter handle of Rajanna G. In the photos the director and a few actors are seen to be in discussion over something.

Surya Teja’s last film as Director was Thappatadugu in 2015.

Apart from Suhasini, Ashu Reddy and Vijay Shankar, the movie also stars Bhanu Chander, Bharat Reddy and Surya Bhagwan in significant roles. Music has been given by Vinod Yajamanya and cinematography is helmed by J Prabhakar Reddy.

The film crew revealed that more details about the film will be shared soon. The movie has set the grapevines buzzing and people are eagerly looking forward to watching Vijay, Ashu and Suhasini together.

