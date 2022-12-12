Telugu Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Looks Adorable In Traditional Avatar, See Pics

Telugu actress-television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj is an active social media user. She often shares glimpses of her daily life to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, the Jabardasth show’s anchor dropped snippets from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Anasuya can be seen in her traditional avatar. She looks adorable in a blue and red Kanjeevaram silk saree with golden detailing.

The actress teamed up her outfit with a matching red blouse and opted for minimal makeup. In terms of accessories, Anasuya sported a heavy statement choker necklace and a matching set of earrings and bangles. She rounded off her look with a high-raised ponytail and a jutti.

Seeing her gorgeous pictures, Anasuya’s fans were floored. They quickly showered compliments for their favourite actress in the comment section. One of the users commented, “looking so pretty," while another wrote, “Beauty Queen." Many others dropped uncountable hearts and fire emojis in comments.

On the work front, Anasuya starred in three back-to-back films this year including Khiladi, Darja and Pakka Commercial. The actress is currently gearing up for her next project, Michael. It is a Tamil-language action thriller movie, directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi. The film features Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Menon, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The movie will be released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Apart from this, Anasuya is currently happy after the teaser of her film Micheal received a good response from the audience. The crime action thriller is bankrolled jointly by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

