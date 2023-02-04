Telugu actress and television presenter Sreemukhi has cemented a special place in the hearts of many with her stint in several comedy shows including Comedy Nights, Super Singer 9 and Super Mom. Her excellent comic timing has made her a favourite among the masses. She is also quite bold and confident. Sreemukhi’s hilarious statements often make us laugh our hearts out. Recently, the Telugu beauty hosted the reality show Aadivaram With Star Maa Parivaram. Cast members of two popular television shows Intinti Gruhalakshmi and Brahma Mudi attended the show. Sreemukhi once again grabbed the eyeballs for her hilarious comments.

According to a promo video of the show, Sreemukhi, dressed in a gorgeous golden-black, glittery saree was captured having a conversation with Hamid Khatton of the Brahma Mudi serial. Comedy show Jabardasth host Avinash was also present.

The promo revealed Sreemukhi giving a funny task to both Avinash and Hamid. She urged the duo to stare into each other’s eyes as long as possible and exude a romantic vibe. Following Sreemukhi’s words, Avinash and the Brahma looked into each other’s eyes, as the audience present cheered at them.

Soon, Sreemukhi appeared in between them and started giving funny expressions, breaking Avinash and Hamid’s apparent connection. The actress was quick to intervene and passed a comment, disclosing that she felt tempted to join upon seeing the duo. Upon Sreemukhi’s bold remarks, the entire crowd burst into laughter. Avinash and Hamid were left blushing.

Both Sreemukhi and Avinash are known to be good friends. Avinash is quite popular for his stint at Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

Sreemukhi is currently hosting BB Jodi on the Star Maa channel. She has also been roped in to play a crucial character in the upcoming action entertainer Bhola Shankar opposite Chiranjeevi. Bhola Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.

