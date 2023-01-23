Telugu Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Pretty In Pink In This Elegant Saree; See Pics

Telugu actress Ashu Reddy often intrigues the Internet with her bewitching fashion sense and glamorous personality. Be it with her ethnic ensemble or her western outfit, she always manages to grab attention. Recently, the actress dropped a series of pictures, taking Instagram by storm. In the photos, Ashu can be seen wearing an elegant saree, which left the fans in awe of her beauty.

The actress captioned her post, “Last Night in New York". Several social media users praised her beauty. One user wrote, “Simplicity is the best beauty". Another follower commented, “Pretty in Pink". One user also wrote, “Cuteness overloaded".

The actress draped herself in a pink coloured saree. She opted for a minimalist makeup look. Her wavy-side-swept hairstyle gives her look an extra edge. The actress donned a simple yet elegant look.

Her style sense truly deserves a round of applause, every time she brings something new to the fashion realm. Ashu recently posted another picture of herself in a leopard print dress, which she paired up with black boots. She aced her look in this western outfit, just like she does in her traditional ones.

Ashu is a renowned social media influencer and television host. The actress rose to fame after making an appearance on the cover of the song Oo Antava. Apart from this, she is popular for films including Chal Mohan Ranga and #pk. Her lip-syncing videos on social media platforms such as Dubsmash, Josh, and Instagram made the actress a well-known name in the industry. She has also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Recently, the actress announced her upcoming film Masterpiece.

