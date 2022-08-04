Telugu Actress Ashu Reddy’s Sassy Reply To‘Are You A Virgin’ Question

Actress Ashu Reddy has not been seen in many films but hogged a lot of limelight with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Ashu is also quiet brilliant with giving sassy replies to people targeting her. In a recent Ask me a Question, a troll asked the actress if that she is a virgin. Ashu replied the user that she is a Virgo, the sixth sign of zodia which is represented by Virgin symbol.

Keeping aside these avoidable moments, Ashu was showered with a lot of praise in the Instagram session. A user wrote that she is looking extremely beautiful. The Chal Mohan Ranga actress couldn’t help blushing at this comment.

A user asked Ashu Reddy what is first picture in her gallery. She shared the picture of lip smacking food with laughing emoticons.

She was also asked about her favourite actor in Bollywood. Ashu wrote the name of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Besides these question-answer sessions, Ashu is also going to entertain audience with her acting in upcoming film Focus which is being directed by G. Suryateja. Vinod Yajamanya is the music composer. Satya Giduturi is in charge of the editing and Kasarla Shyam is the lyricist. Ashu Reddy is seen wearing a police officer’s uniform in the poster of this film.

Apart from Focus, Ashu has been part of films like Chal Mohan Ranga. This film narrates how Mohan Ranga falls in love with Megha Subramanyam. Megha is a NRI residing in the United States. Chal Mohan Ranga describes that how they get separated but destiny brings them together again. Chal Mohan Ranga has garnered mixed reviews.

Ashu was also seen in movie #pk directed by Hemanth.p. #pk released last year on August 10.

