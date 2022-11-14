Telugu Actress Eesha Rebba Makes Head Turn in Semi-Ethnic Ensemble

Actress Eesha Rebba, who is recognised for her outstanding work in the Telugu movie industry, keeps posting fashionable pictures on her social media handle. The actress recently uploaded a series of pictures which created a stir on the Internet. In her recent post, she can be seen wearing a glamorous outfit which sparks elegance and enhances her sultry look.

Eesha wore a stylish black outfit, which she teamed up with a voguish black designer blouse. She complemented her dress with exquisite earrings and bangles. The actress also adorns a ring, which goes well with her semi-ethnic ensemble.

What makes her stand out is a black coat, which she used as a prop to elevate her unique look. This time, too, the actress impressed her fans with her impeccable fashion sense and aesthetic look. The black dress suits her personality and complements her glowing skin.

Advertisement

For makeup, Eesha chose a brown colour lip shade. The stroke of black eyeliner, kajal and little eye makeup enhances her look. Her braided hairstyle accentuates her features and adds up to her glamour. If you haven’t seen her latest look yet, then check out her Instagram page!

While sharing her photos, the actress captioned them, “Tried something new. Lemme knows how you like it".

As soon as it was shared, several fans started pouring their love in the comment section. One social media user commented, “Gorgeous". While another fan wrote, “Very Prettyyyyy".

Advertisement

Eesha’s fashion sense truly deserves a round of applause, every time she introduces something new to the fashion realm. The actress has worked in films like Pitta Kathalu, Ami Thumi, Raagala 24 Gantallo, Awe, Savyasachi, and Rendagam, among others. Eesha has won numerous awards for her performances.

Her excellent acting skill and jaw-dropping photoshoots keep her in the limelight over and over again. Earlier, the actress donned a yellow plain saree with a shimmery blouse — which made fans go gaga.

Read all the Latest Movies News here