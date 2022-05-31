Telugu Actress Maithili Attempts Suicide, Admitted To Hospital

Telugu television actress Maithili reportedly attempted suicide and is now admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. As reported by Indiatoday.in, the actress attempted suicide on Monday night by consuming sleeping pills at her residence in S.R. Nagar, Hyderabad.

However, after cops received a tip-off about Maithili attempting suicide, they traced her mobile phone and rushed to her residence. The actress was found lying unconscious there. She was then rushed to the hospital and her treatment is currently underway.

Maithili had also filed a case against her husband Sreedhar Reddy in September last year. She accused her husband, and four other people of harassment and filed a complaint at PS Panjagutta station.

This comes just a few days after Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar also committed suicide. She was found hanging in her Kolkata residence on May 25. A suicide note was also recovered from her house. Prior to her, another Bengali actress named Pallavi Dey was also found dead at her flat in Garfa, Kolkata. As per the police sources, the actress was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Later, actor Suman Dey expressed shock over the incidents and talked about how it’s time to prioritise mental health. “It is shocking news and truly saddening. The time has come that we should prioritise mental health, talk about the issues that affect us. I have seen a lot in my life, struggled in my career. So, whenever I see youngsters, I request them to be patient and not get carried away by anything. In case of any problem, we should share it with someone be it best friend, sibling or parents. I always follow this in my life," he told E-Times.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

