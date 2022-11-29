Telugu Actress Meena Sagar To Marry For Second Time? What We Know So Far

Telugu actress Meena Sagar has cemented a place in the Tollywood industry with her acting stints in films like the Drishyam franchise, Muthu and Annaatthe. The actress recently met with a tragic incident, after her husband Vidyasagar passed away on June 28 this year — after suffering from post-Covid breathing issues.

The Telugu star is slowly recovering from the inevitable loss of a loved one. She is currently shooting for a new film and has also been attending several ceremonies, as is evident from her social media posts.

Meanwhile, as Meena is gradually accepting the loss of her husband, there have been speculations that she might be contemplating marriage for the second time. As per reports, 46-year-old Meena is being pressured by her family to give marriage another chance. Reports also claim that the actress’ family members have been advising her this, so that Meena’s daughter, Nainika Vidyasagar gets a good and secured life ahead.

Although Meena has given no official confirmation about this, it is reported that she has agreed to tie the knot with someone. The new person in Meena’s life is reportedly none other than her family friend, who shares a good rapport and association with the Telugu diva’s family. Now time will tell whether Meena decides to announce her marriage or not.

The actress tied the nuptial knot with her late husband on July 12, 2009. Vidyasagar was a software engineer by profession. The couple has a six-year-old daughter, Nainika. After the untimely demise of her husband, Meera was reportedly single. She did not even partake in film shoots for a long time.

Earlier, in a long Instagram post, Meena had urged the media and her fans not to spread any fake news about her late husband. She demanded privacy from everyone, asking everyone to sympathise with her, in her moment of grief. Many South Indian celebrities including Lakshmi Manchu, Sarath Kumar and Khushbu Sundar extended their condolences to Meena.

