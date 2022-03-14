Telugu Actress Poonam Kaur Praises Prabhas, Calls Him a Truly Devoted Actor

Telugu actress Poonam Kaur, who is known for making sensational comments on social media against senior actors of Tollywood, is in the news again for praising superstar Prabhas. The actress in a recent interview said that Prabhas has a great character and while there are many stars in the film industry, his devotion towards work is unparalleled.

In an interview with a YouTuber, the actress said that she likes love stories and only an actor like Prabhas can devote five years to a movie like Baahubali. It is because of this he has achieved phenomenal success today.

Poonam Kaur has appeared in a number of Tamil and Telugu films including Souryam, Ganesh, Eenadu and Payanam. She has won the award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie Nikki and Neeraj. She also appeared in the Telugu TV serial Swarna Khadgam that aired on ETV Telugu.

Prabhas starrer romantic drama Radhe Shyam has recently been released in theatres worldwide. The movie has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It has been jointly produced by T-Series and Red Giant Movies.

The movie features Pooja Hegde in the lead role alongside Prabhas and also includes other popular Telugu stars like Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi and Jagapathi Babu among others.

The film has witnessed a bumper opening at the box office across the globe and crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in just two days after its release.

The movie is based on the love story of a doctor and a palmist. Prabhas has portrayed the character of Vikramaditya in the movie while Pooja has played the role of Prerna. The movie revolves around how the duo falls in love despite the odds. The film has been shot in Hyderabad, Georgia and Italy.

Prabhas has upcoming Telugu movies Adipurush, Project K, Spirit and Salaar in the pipeline this year.

