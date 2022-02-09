Telugu Actress Pragathi's New Workout Video Goes Viral

A workout video of popular Telugu actress Pragathi Mahavadi is going viral on social media. In the video Pragathi is seen doing vigorous exercise to prove that she is even suitable for any role other than clichéd character roles in films. The actress mostly plays the roles of middle-age women in television serials and films. Now, she is breaking the stereotypes and working hard to maintain her body.

Pragathi has a good following on social media and she often shares her workout videos. Sharing her latest video, she wrote, “If you want to look good in front of thousands,, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody." The video, shared on Instagram, on February 8, showed some intense workouts. From the video it seems that the actress is putting a lot of effort into achieving her fitness goals.

Her fans are watching her progress and appreciating her hard work. Many of her fans are commenting by posting heart emojis and fire emojis to show their support. Many are also praising her fitness enthusiasm, whereas a few are even criticising her.

Despite doing family-oriented movies Pragathi has a good fan following among young audiences as well. Also, her recent passion for fitness has made her popular among the youth.

Pragathi is a very good dancer apart from being a well-known actress. She started her career as a television actress in Telugu TV industry in 1998 only at the age of 11. She made her debut in Telugu film industry with Mahesh Babu starrer Bobby in 2002. Till now, Prgathi has already worked in over 100 films in Telugu. She has also worked in Tamil and Malayalam movies.

