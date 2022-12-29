Telugu Actress Pragya Jaiswal Looks Ravishing In This Deep Magenta Sequined Dress

Pragya Jaiswal, who predominantly works in Telugu films, does not have a lot of projects in her kitty. The actress, despite working with big stars like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mohan Babu, has only starred in three films since 2018, namely Achari America Yatra, Akhanda and Son of India. Pragya kickstarted her career with the bilingual film Virattu in 2012 and has since acted in 12 films, most of them being Telugu projects.

The film Akhanda marked the biggest success of her career. Pragya starred opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in this 2021 film, which did a great business despite releasing just after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even after delivering a hit film like Akhanda, the actress failed to bag good offers, and the only movie she did after the Balayya-starrer was Son of India, opposite Mohan Babu, which was a box office dud. Although she has been absent from films of late, the actress stays quite active on social media to stay in touch with her fans, giving them a sneak peek into her personal as well as professional life. And a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot recently went viral on the internet.

In the photos, Pragya Jaiswal looked ravishing in a deep magenta sequined dress by the fashion label Kayjay. The Gunturodu star complemented her outfit with black strappy heels and kept the accessories minimal, with a pair of diamond-studded earrings and a delicate diamond bracelet. In terms of her makeup, the actress opted for a dewy look with a nude base and nude lips. A mid-parted hairdo left open in soft curls completed Pragya’s glamorous look.

For those unaware, before venturing into movies, Pragya Jaiswal also briefly worked as a model. During her initial days at Symbiosis University, she participated in various beauty pageants and became a successful model. In 2014, she also received the Symbiosis Sanskritik Puraskar for her achievements in the field of art and culture.

