Telugu Actress Pujita Ponnada Looks Stunning In White Shirt And Denim Shorts

Telugu actress Pujita Ponnada recently shared photos from her latest photoshoot and the bold look of the actress has left her fans awestruck. She was dressed in a full sleeve white shirt and denim shorts. She styled her hair in a straight open style and wore minimal makeup with a nude shade lip colour.

Sharing the picture of her recent photoshoot on the social media platform Pujita wrote in the caption, “Beating Monday blues"

Many of the fans of Pujita commented appreciating her look. One of her fans commented, “Looking so beautiful." Another one said, “Gorgeous."

Recently, Pujita also shared a few photos in which she was seen flaunting her ethnic look. She opted for a white cotton saree with a black printed blouse. She looked gorgeous with open hair and nude makeup. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Your vibes attract my soul".

Pujita is quite active on social media and she has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram.

Before entering the film industry she worked as a software engineer with Tata Consultancy Services. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the comedy film Oopiri. Later she worked in several films like Darskudu, Brand Babu, Happy Wedding, 7, Raju Gadu, Run, Miss India and many more.

She got fame with the 2018 film Rangasthalam, a period action drama. Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie features Ram Charan in the lead role. Pujita will be next seen in Pawan Kalyan’s much anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

