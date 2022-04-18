Telugu Actress Shivathmika Rajashekar Looks Stunning in White Shirt

Telugu actress Shivathmika Rajashekar has recently shared stunning photos on Instagram. She looked amazing in the photos and captioned them as, “The haircut is giving me an attitude."

In the photos, she is wearing a white shirt along with denim hot pants. The pictures in black and white show the actress flipping her hair.

The pictures Comments started pouring in from fans to celebs soon after the pictures were posted. One of the users commented as “beautiful" , while another said “looking hot".

The Dorasaani actress has also shared a reel with the same outfit .She captioned the video as “Eyes on you…" Her reel was admired by her fans and received over 47 thousand views on Instagram.

Shivathmika has always impressed her fans with her different outfits. She is an avid user of social media and has 1.75 lakh followers on Instagram.

Recently, she shared a photo with the team of her upcoming film Nitham Oru Vaanam. She captioned it as, “It’s a wrap! This one is going to be beautiful, Can’t wait for you all to watch it". The movie is directed by Ra Karthik and has Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma in lead roles.

Shivathmika Rajashekar made her acting debut with Telugu movie Dorasaani in 2019. The film was a romantic drama directed by KVR Mahendra. The movie stars Anand Devarakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the lead roles. The story revolves around Raju (Anand Devarakonda), who belongs to a poor family, and falls in love with Dorasani (Shivathmika Rajashekar ), the daughter of a rich landlord. However, her father stands as a stumbling block to their relationship.

In 2021 she made her Tamil debut with the film Anandham vilayadum veedu. The movie is written and directed by Nanda Periyasamy. The movie is produced by P Ranganathan under the banner of Sri Vaari Film. The movie features Gautham Karthik and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the lead roles.

