Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Lights Up Diwali Festivities With Saree-Lehenga Combo

Telugu actress-host Sreemukhi has charmed viewers with her energetic on-screen personality in numerous films and television shows. The actress, known for hosting two popular Telugu shows namely - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa The Singing Superstar and Dance IKON has shown her adept anchoring skills with her excellent comic timing. Sreemukhi can also be hailed as a fashionista, dishing out major fashion goals with her stunning wardrobe collection. Be it donning ethnic wear or any western outfit, the talented anchor has proven that she can slay in both.

It seems that Sreemukhi has dived into the Diwali festive fever just like many celebrities in Bollywood and Tollywood. With her dazzling Diwali attire, she just set the mood for the festival of lights. Wishing her admirers and followers on Instagram a Happy Diwali, the diva dropped a streak of pictures, flaunting her traditional look. “Happy Diwali, Lots of Love," she wrote in her caption, adding a star and a Diya emoji.

Sreemukhi looked breathtaking, clad in an exquisitely embroidered saree-lehenga. While her saree drape was shiny black in colour having intricate carvings in gold with a golden pipeline, it was Sreemukhi’s boho-printed lehenga that stole the limelight. Dotted with multi-coloured vertical patterns, and designed with tribal illustrations, etched at the bottom, Sreemukhi looked no less than a royal Rajasthani princess.

The actress glowed in the Diwali bliss as she struck some alluring pose for clicks, decked up in elegant attire. Sreemukhi teamed up her Diwali festive wear with green bangles and long statement earrings. For her hairdo, the diva let most of her tresses open, only tying it with a hair clip.

In terms of makeup, the Bigg Boss 3 runner-up chose to sport a soft and natural look, opting for a peach shade of lipstick, accentuating her eyes with dark kohl. Sreemukhi rounded off her fabulous look with a tiny black bindi and her infectious beaming smile.

The moment the snaps surfaced on the Internet, Sreemukhi admirers took to the comments to wish the diva a very Happy Diwali, while others, mesmerized by her style statement, dropped red hearts in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreemukhi is geared up to share screen space with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in the film Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in prominent roles. Bhola Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on April 14 next year.

