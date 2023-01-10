Home » News » Movies » Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Trolled On Her Brother’s Birthday Celebration Post

Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Trolled On Her Brother’s Birthday Celebration Post

Many ridiculed their appearance, while some social media users mocked Sreemukhi’s brother's sexuality.

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 18:48 IST

Hyderabad, India

Sreemukhi has not replied to any of these comments.
Popular Telugu actress and television host Sreemukhi celebrated her brother Sushruth’s birthday yesterday, January 9. We got a glimpse of the celebrations, courtesy of the pictures shared by Sreemukhi on Instagram. The Crazy Uncles actress enjoyed every bit, but the same cannot be said for her trollers, who posted obscene comments on her pictures. Many ridiculed their appearance, while some social media users mocked Sreemukhi’s brother’s sexuality. What made it even worse is that other social media users, instead of reprimanding these trollers, joined them in these insulting comments.

Sreemukhi has not replied to any of these comments. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Thampri @sushruth . I love you the most . Hence I twin with you! Kisses! Hugs! Love!".

The actress and her brother can be seen twinning in colour-coordinated outfits. What made the occasion a happy one is that Sreemukhi’s fans and colleagues chose to stand with her, despite this incessant trolling. Telugu comedian Mukku Avinash and actor Sai Kiran Ram conveyed their best wishes to Sushruth.

Sreemukhi also became the talk of the town for hosting the couple-oriented show, Mr and Mrs Popular. Actors Sneha and Siva Balaji also attended the show as guests. It has attained popular reviews till date and managed to strike a chord with audiences. Sreemukhi’s hosting skills are the highlight of this show.

She has also displayed her hosting prowess in the show Aadivaram with Star Maa Parivaram. The show revolves around several prominent television actors competing against each other in many fun-filled activities in a bid to emerge victorious. The It’s Time To party actress has also shared a glimpse from the show, in which she was getting ready in her make-up room.

Apart from these shows, Sreemukhi will also play a pivotal role in her upcoming film Bhola Shankar.

