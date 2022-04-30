Telugu Actress Surekha Vani Celebrates Birthday with Daughter in Bangkok

Actress Surekha Vani, who is known for her comic characters and supporting roles in Tamil and Telugu films, recently posted a video of her birthday celebration in Bangkok with her daughter. Surekha and her daughter Supritha were recently in Bangkok. Both the mother and daughter are quite active on social media and they often share photos and videos of their fun moments together.

In the latest video shared on Instagram the actress is seen celebrating her birthday with cake and a wine bottle. She is wearing a short yellow dress and shaking her legs. She also showed her name Ammulu as written on the cake. Sharing the video she wrote, “ It’s my birthday".

The video is going viral and Surekha’s fans as well as friends for the film industry have started sharing birthday wishes. The video has garnered over 4.42 lakh views and over 50 thousand likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

Her daughter Supritha also shared a few photos and videos on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, Supritha is seen serving wine to mother and the duo is enjoying their quality time. Few days back Surekha shared another photo from her trip to Bangkok. In the picture the mother daughter duo is posing with the shopping bags. Sharing the photo Surekha wrote, “Just shopping and chilling is the best way to relax."

Surekha started her career as a television host. She hosted various shows like Maa Talkies and Heart Beat. She made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Seenugadu Chiranjeevi Fan.

Advertisement

She has acted in various movies like Bhadra, Dubai Seenu, Ganesh, Ye Maaya Chesave, Betting Bangaraju, Namo Venkatesa, Brindavanam, Seema Tapakai, Denikaina Ready, Chammak Challo, Power and a many more. Surekha acted in more than 60 movies as a supporting actress.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.