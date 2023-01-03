Telugu Actress Varsha Oozes Oomph In Her Chic Outfit; See Pics

Popular Telugu actress Varsha makes her fans’ hearts flutter with her sartorial choices. The actress, who is also known as Jabardasth Varsha, often shares her pictures and videos on social media, which creates a stir on the Internet. Recently, she dropped a string of photos, which took Instagram by storm all over again. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a white top featuring a V-neckline, which she paired up with a mini-skirt. She rounded up her look with a white belt, which made her look extraordinary. Varsha can be seen sipping some red wine at a restaurant.

This time, the actress opts for subtle makeup. She chooses to keep her tresses open to accentuate her features, which makes her look mesmerising. Varsha has also uploaded a video in the same attire.

Advertisement

The actress captioned her post with New Year greetings. Several social media users took to Instagram to praise her look and outfit. Some fans filled the comment section with birthday wishes, while others showered her with new year greetings.

She even uploaded a picture recently, which shows her all decked up in a red dress. The actress looks stunning as she poses for the camera.

Advertisement

Varsha made a debut in the Telugu film industry with her 2018 film Manyam. She is mostly known for working in Tamil and Telugu films. Besides her acting prowess, she is known for creating a huge buzz among audiences with her stellar look.

The actress has also been in the limelight because of her amazing on-screen chemistry with actor Emmanuel. The duo has amassed a huge fan following among the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News here