Telugu Comedian Hyper Aadi’s Earnings in a Year Will Leave You Jaw Dropped

Comedian and writer Hyper Aadi rose to fame with his brilliant comic timing in the show Jabardasth. His power packed punches and sense of humour are loved by almost everyone. Recently, a few reports related to his salary and assets have emerged. According to reports, Aadi is earning more than one crore per year.

Despite the fact that the popular comedian of Telugu television industry has left Jabardasth, his fan following has not gone down. He is recently seen in the show Sridevi Drama Company. He is performing well in the new show as well.

This road to success was not smooth for Aadi. Recently, he revealed in an interview how he was not able to meet the expenses for his studies. Aadi remembered that the debt on him was around Rs 20 lakh. Despite a poor financial situation his family was extremely supportive. Aadi said in the interview that his father used to borrow money from people to help him pay his dues. His father also sold three acres of their land to pay for his studies.

Aadi never forgot the sacrifices made by his father. He helped his father purchase 16 acres of land after becoming successful in the entertainment industry. Also, he got expensive rings made for his father. Aadi also went on to purchase a house in Hyderabad. Aadi’s fans are extremely happy with the rags to riches story of their favourite comedian.

Fans were a little sad after Aadi left Jabardasth. The reasons for Aadi leaving this show are still not clear. Rumours were rife that he had spoken double meaning dialogues targeting anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj. These vulgar punches resulted in his exit from the show. These comments were severely criticised by audiences with many reminding Aadi not to cross boundaries. Others demanded that Aadi should leave the show immediately. His salary was also slashed from Rs 3 to Rs 2.5 Lakh. Many of these factors prompted Aadi’s exit from the Jabardasth show.

