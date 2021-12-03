Telugu Comedian Raghu Karumanchi Opens Liquor Shop. Here's Why

Telugu comedian-actor Raghu Karumanchi is forced to sell liquor these days due to the lack of work and acting opportunities in the industry. A video wherein Raghu is seen running a liquor shop is going viral on social media. Comedian Raghu has turned into a liquor seller after the Covid-19 pandemic made it tough for everyone.

As per the reports, the celebrity comedian, who has been in the film industry for two decades, had no other option but to look for other avenues after some of the films he worked in couldn’t be released due to the pandemic. Besides, Raghu also engaged himself in organic farming on his farm on the borders of Hyderabad.

After farming, Raghu invested in the liquor business and is believed to be making good profits. He opened a liquor store on December 1 near a Bypass on the border of the Nalgonda district.

Advertisement

Raghu’s friend Sairam Reddy, who runs a liquor shop, contacted Harinath and started a liquor shop with them. Raghu and three of his friends were given tenders in an auction held by the Telangana government.

The locals started gathering near his shop after recognising him. They went to him and took photos and videos that they are now sharing on social media.

Comedian Raghu also stands as an ideal for many looking for an alternative source of income following the lack of opportunities in the film industry.

Raghu made his acting debut with Aadi starring Young Tiger Jr. in the lead role. He made everyone laugh with his comedy in films such as Adurs and Power.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.