Telugu Director KS Nageswara Rao Passes Away Following Seizure

Director KS Nageswara Rao, who primarily worked in the Telugu film industry, passed away after experiencing a seizure on Saturday morning. According to reports, the filmmaker was on his way back to Hyderabad from his hometown when he suffered the seizure and breathed his last.

The sudden demise of KS Nageswara Rao has shocked his family and many celebrities. Nageswara Rao’s close friends are paying their respects to the filmmaker on social media.

Gudumba Shankar director Veera Shankar Bairisetty confirmed the news saying that he was on his way to Hyderabad, and subjected to fits near Kodada, a small town. Veera Shankar and KS Nageswara Rao have been good friends for many years.

Advertisement

Nageswara Rao was eventually admitted to Eluru Hospital but doctors declared his brought dead. The body of the late director is now kept at his mother-in-law’s house at Kauluru village near Uraina Nallajar. The funeral will be held there.

The director is survived by his wife and two kids — one son and one daughter. KS Nageswara Rao has been in the industry since 1986. He started his career as an assistant director to legendary filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna. KS Nageswara Rao made his directorial debut with the film Rickshaw Rudraiah.

The film stars Krishna Raju and Jayasudha in the lead role. The film was well-received by the audience and critics. With film Police, Nageswara Rao introduced Srihari as the hero to the film industry.

The director also gave superhits like Sambayya, Srisailam, and Desadrohi. He was planning a project to launch his son in association with producer Chadalavada. However, the project was put on hold for some reasons. On the sudden demise, many remarked personalities have expressed their deepest condolences to his family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.