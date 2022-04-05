Telugu Director Trivikram Srinivas Fined For Using Black Film on Car Windows

The Hyderabad Police have become quite strict about traffic rules violations in the city. The traffic police have been actively fining people for putting the black film on the car windows. Recently, cops took action against popular Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas for putting a black shield on his car windows. The police caught the vehicle at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. and fined the director Rs. 700.

As per the Supreme Court guidelines, tinting the windows black using a film is not allowed in India. It is termed as a violation of traffic rules. On Monday, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo director was stopped by Hyderabad Police at Jubilee Hills for tinted window shields. The police then imposed a fine of Rs. 700 on the director and removed the black film from the windows on the spot. The photos of the incident are making rounds on the internet.

This isn’t the first time a prominent personality has been caught violating traffic rules. Last week, the police stopped the vehicles of Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Kalyan Ram, and Manchu Manoj for the same offence.

The Hyderabad Traffic department started a special drive against black films and irregular number plates on Saturday. Since then, the cops are not leaving anyone, not even celebrities from imposing a fine.

According to a Times of India report, the drive is restricted only to the tinted windows and nameplates but extends to stickers of various designations such as Police, Press, MLA, Corporator or any other Government Vehicle.

Coming back to Trivikram, the director is all set to start shooting for his next untitled film with Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in June this year.

