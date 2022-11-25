Telugu Diva Ananya Nagalla Makes us 'Pause' in Our Tracks in Waist Cut-out Bodycon Dress

Telugu actress Ananya Nagalla has impressed us with films like Vakeel Saab, Mallesham, and Play Back, among others. Besides films, the 24-year-old has us floored with her infectious smile and glamorous photoshoots. Ananya’s fashion diaries are getting better and better each day. Her wardrobe is a mix of traditional and uber-chic outfits, with the actress slaying in both. Enjoying a remarkable 1 million followers on Instagram, Ananya’s fame is on the rise. The Telugu diva has once again made us go weak in our knees by dropping snippets of her pretty-in-pink pictures on Instagram.

Slipping into a pastel-pink, ruched bodycon dress, Ananya flaunted her hourglass figure in the bold cut-out waist attire. “Pause," read her caption in one of the pictures and we surely abided by the words. The actress made her fans stop and stare as she struck some lovely poses for the clicks, exhibiting sheer girl-next-door vibes.

Ananya let her outfit do all the talking as she kept her makeup minimalistic and subtle. Just a dash of rosy lips and shimmery pink eyeshadow glitter were enough to accentuate her facial features. Ananya teamed up her chic attire with a pair of dangling, shiny earrings and a gold bracelet. She rounded off her look for the day with long, open tresses. Her killer expressions and on-fleek smile were a bonus.

The moment Ananya shared the snaps on Instagram, fans went gaga over her. While some lauded her perfect figure, others went all hearts in the comments, with the pictures receiving plenty of likes.

If you think Ananya in western wear is what you call stunning, then wait till you see her draped in a saree. Check out some of her pictures here, which might take your mid-day blues away and shell out major fashion goals.

Speaking about Ananya, the actress stepped into the Telugu film industry in the 2019 Raj Rachakonda directorial Mallesham. The biographical movie based on the life of renowned weaver Chintakindi Mallesham earned the actress a nomination for the For Best Female Debut - Telugu in the SIIMA Awards.

Ananya was last seen in the film Maestro. Helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro was produced by Sreshth Movies. The film, also starring Nithin Kumar, Tamannaah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Naresh in crucial roles, was a remake of the Bollywood crime comedy Andhadhun. Ananya’s upcoming projects are not unveiled as of yet.

