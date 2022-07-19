Telugu Diva Rukshar Dhillon to Play Female Lead in Her Next Titled Spark

Tollywood diva Rukshar Dhillon has signed another film titled, Spark, in which she will be seen as the female lead. The movie features the debut Vikranth and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The news was shared by Deaf Frog Productions on Instagram. The shooting for the film is said to be underway.

Rukshar Dhillon shared a story of the announcement. She wrote, “Let’s #spark and shine." Dhillon tagged her co-stars and director on her story. Before Rukshar, the makers took music sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab on board for Spark.

The movie is directed by debut director Aravind Kumar Ravi Varma. Recently, the members attended the opening ceremony of the movie. In May, the crew led the foundation stone. At the opening ceremony, Mehreen Pirzada was wearing a red floral gown with braids. She opted for nude makeup. She was looking like a damsel. On the other hand, the male lead character Vikranth was seen in a comfortable and simple look. He wore a white shirt and blue jeans.

Earlier, Rukshar was seen in Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam with Vishwak Sen. In the film, she plays the role of young Pasupuleti Madhavi. Dhillon has worked in a few films like Aakatayi, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, and Krishnarjuna Yudham. Moreover, she appeared in the Hindi film Bhangra Paa Le.

