Telugu drama IPL (Its Pure Love) is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023. The movie is directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, and it stars Vishwa Karthikeya, Avantika Munni and Archana Gautham in lead roles. The film is produced by Beeram Srinivas under the banners of Ankita Media House.

Recently, the film’s unit organised a pre-release ceremony in Hyderabad. Along with the film unit, many other celebs were invited to the event. Singer Rahul Sipligunj became the centre of attraction, as he pays respect to the film’s music director Vengi Sudhakar.

Producer DS Rao said in a statement, “Producer Beeram Srinivas is a good friend of mine, when I started this project I gave him some suggestions and advice. Actor Vishwa Karthikeya and Nitin Nash are gems for us. Both of them have good screen presence. The hardships they have gone through can be seen on the screen."

Udaya Bhaskar said, “I want this film to be successful. Vishwa Karthikeya will become a national level hero, Nitin Nash is an excellent actor and I wish the film achieves great success."

Producer Bekkem Venugopal said, “I am very happy when a small-budget movie becomes a hit. This movie should also be a big hit. All the actors including Avantika, Karthikeya and Nitin did a great performance. I hope that the film becomes successful."

Racha Ravi said, “I have acted in this film and now have a good relationship with the team. The producers had a hard time aiming for success."

Beeram Srinivas said in a statement, “Our IPL movie will be released on 10th February. The movie came out well with the cooperation of all the actors, technicians and crew members who worked in the film. Thanks to everyone who helped us."

Rahul Sipligunj said, “I got a chance to sing songs for this movie. Film’s music director, Vengi Sudhakar, guided me. It was Vengi who introduced me to the industry. The movie should become a big hit."

