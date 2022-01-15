Telugu Film Aevum Jagat to be Shown to Viewers at Just Re 1

The makers of Aevum Jagat have announced the release event of the rural drama. The film, based on agriculture and the lives of farmers, will be shown to viewers for a nominal amount of just Re 1, makers have announced. Dinesh Narra, the director of the film, has come up with this innovative idea to bring this film closer to the audience. The announcement has come at a time when the success of the film is defined by the collection at the box office.

Narra has said that the film Aevum Jagat is based on farmers to inspire audiences from all walks of life to see the hopes and aspirations of villagers. The movie stars Kiran Geya and Prakruthivanam Prasad and Inaya Sultana. The film is produced by Muniratnam Naidu N and Rajeshwari N under the banner of It Mars Movie Productions.

Aevum Jagat release event will be held on January 16, 2022, at Prakruthivanam, Madanapalle city of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Our Village Our Responsibility - an NGO working towards the betterment of villages is the partner of this movie made to inspire today’s world towards farming. Its founder, Surya Guptha, has informed on Twitter that a bus will leave from Hyderabad to Madanapalle today evening and those who wish to attend the release event of the movie can board it.

Fans were waiting for the movie since last year when its teaser was released in November. However, the trailer was released on January 3, 2022.

The trailer suggests that the story of the movie revolves around the young generation are moving away from villages and agriculture. It shows a conflict between living in villages and cities. Sivakumar has composed the songs of the movie.

