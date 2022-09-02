Telugu Film Chamber Of Commerce Frames New Guidelines For The Film Industry

The stalemate over the production of Telugu movies is now over. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has introduced a new set of guidelines that will be implemented from September 10. These guidelines were shared by Girish Johar, one of the committee members, on Twitter. In his tweet, Girish wrote, “Key steps by Telugu Film Chamber, •No extra payments to Artists/Talent’s Staff, no local transport/accommodation, no special food, etc.•Exclsv 8 Weeks Window for any Theatrical Release. •TV-OTT Companies won’t be mentioned in any promotional material.•Other issues talk on."

As per the decided protocols, the practice of per day salary to artists and technicians has been called off. Additionally, the remuneration of the artist will now include staff, local transport, accommodation and special food. Henceforth, the amount will be finalised by the producers based on the roles/films. The agreement also stated, “The producer should not directly pay any amount to the artist except the agreed amount." The remuneration of the chief technicians will also be decided prior, which will include their staff, accommodation and travel expenses.

Advertisement

Take a look:

An agreement made by the producers of a film will first be confirmed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, daily reports on discipline and call sheet timing will be maintained for the benefit of the producer. In view of the films’ OTT release, the new guidelines mentioned that every film in the Telugu industry will get 8 weeks of theatrical release. In fact, during the promotion of the film, no place will be given to OTT or satellite partners.

Advertisement

Top Showsha video

Advertisement

For the VPF matter, a meeting between the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and digital service providers is scheduled on September 6. Apart from that, the finalised rate cards will be decided and soon be communicated to production house owners upon confirmation. The need to frame new guidelines came after film producers failed to generate enough profits post the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Telugu Film Producers Guild had announced halting the shoot of films from the first week of August.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here