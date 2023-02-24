The trailer of Mr Kalyan, an upcoming Telugu movie, featuring an action-packed thrilling storyline, is out. The movie is touted to be a romantic-action drama, produced by N V Subba Reddy under the banners of Sri Dattatreya Creations. Mr Kalyan stars Maanyam Krishna and Archana in lead roles.

Written and directed by Pandu, the film is also his debut as a director. The team recently released the movie’s trailer, which is receiving a good response from the audience.

The action-packed trailer seems quite impressive and promises to be a crowd-puller. The film is all about love and its complications. The female lead in the movie is seen getting through a tough time after her breakup. The action scenes dominate the second half of the trailer.

On the special occasion of the trailer launch event, director Trinadha Rao Nakkina said, “The film’s trailer is really good. The cinematography, the dialogues, and the locations are all good. The artists have given their best performances in the movie. I sincerely wish director Pandu and producer Subba Reddy success for the movie and to score a massive win at the box office. I hope they will make more such good movies. My best wishes to all the artists, technicians, and crew."

\Actors like Raaj Vara, Sapthagiri, Thagubothu Ramesh, and Dhanraj will play important roles in the movie. Produced by NV Subba Reddy, the film’s music is composed by Sukku and credit for the songs’ lyrics goes to Sukumar, while the dance numbers were choreographed by Anesh.

The movie is shot in Hyderabad. One picturesque song was shot in beautiful locations of Ladakh. The trailer is much liked by the audience. The movie is set to release in theatres on March 10, 2023.

