Telugu Film Pakka Commercial's Digital Streaming Rights Acquired by Netflix

Gopichand Malineni and Raashii Khanna starrer Telugu film Pakka Commercial has hit the theaters on July 1. The film opened to a great response at the box office, becoming the highest grosser on the first day of release in Gopichand’s career. The film has collected Rs 6.3 crore worldwide on Day-1.

Now reports emerge that the film’s digital streaming and satellite rights have been sold at a huge amount. While satellite rights of the Maruthi directorial have been bagged by Star Maa, the digital partners of the project are Aha and OTT giant Netflix.

The film will follow the five-week window for its theatrical run before OTT release, which is said to be a little extra time compared to all films released on OTT in the recent past.

Pakka Commercial has been jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. Along with Gopichand and Raashii Khanna in lead, the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Sathyaraj and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The background score has been composed by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography has been handled by Karm Chawla.

As the film hit theaters, the team had taken an important decision regarding the ticket prices of the movie. Reportedly, Pakka Commercial will cost Rs100 at single screen theatres and Rs160 in a multiplex in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, ticket price is Rs 100 in single screen theaters and Rs150 in a multiplex. The film has already done Rs 19.20 crore pre-release business and it needs to gross Rs 20 crore at the box office to breakeven.

Pakka Commercial’s pre-release area-wise business

Nizam (Telangana)- Rs 6 Crore

Ceded (Rayalaseema)- Rs 2.50 crore

Andhra Pradesh- Rs 9 crore.

Telangana + Andhra Pradesh combined- Rs 17.50 crore

Karnataka + Rest of India- Rs 0.50 crore

Overseas- Rs 1.20 crore

Worldwide- Rs. 19.20 crore pre-release business.

Gopichand was last seen in Sampath Nandi directorial Seetimaarr. The film was a success at the box office. Tamanna played the female lead role in this movie. The film was produced by Srinivasa Chittoori under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen.

