Telugu Film Producers To Halt Shoot From August 1 Due To ‘Revenue Situations and Increasing Costs’

The producers of the Telugu film industry have announced that they will be withholding film shoots from August 1 onwards. On Tuesday, the Hyderabad-based Active Telugu Producers Guild (ATPG) issued a statement in which they mentioned that the decision has been taken to discuss the revenue and cost-related problems that the industry has been facing in the recent past.

“Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it is becoming important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions," the statement read.

However, it has not been specified which production houses will follow this decision and shooting of which films will be affected by this.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the filmmakers have also decided not to release any movie on an OTT platform right after its theatrical release but only after a gap of 10 weeks. Reportedly, the decision has been taken to avoid revenue losses.

“Theatrical revenues, except for blockbuster movies like RRR, KGF-2 and one or two others, have fallen to an abysmal low of 20%. This has hit the industry hard, which was already reeling under the Covid impact. Everyone is now worried about the sustainability of the industry in such a scenario," a film producer had informed PTI earlier this year.

The Telugu film industry has given several blockbusters in the recent past. Whether it was Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR or Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, the films won everyone’s heart and smashed all records at the box office.

