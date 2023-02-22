Telugu film Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, a romantic comedy directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, was released on February 18 and won the hearts of cine buffs with its gripping storyline, flawless performances and riveting twists. Despite critics pointing out the inconsistent editing, the film is thriving at the box office. Production house GA2 Pictures has tweeted that Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha has garnered a gross total of Rs 6.67 crore worldwide in 3 Days. Made on a budget of Rs 7.5 crore (inclusive of promotional cost), that’s a stellar box office collection. If the film manages to maintain a steady hold, it will soon cross the break-even point and be termed a hit at the box office.

The film revolves around two individuals, who have no one to call their own. In an interesting twist, they happen to meet each other and what happens next form the plotline of the film. The success of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha was extremely important for the male lead actor Kiran Abbavaram, whose last release Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini proved to be a disaster at box office. An outdated plot and no novelty in the storyline were some of the important factors due to which Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini failed to make strides at the box office. His other releases Vasantha Mullai and Sebastian PC 524 also failed to strike a chord with audiences.

Cine buffs were quite puzzled after watching the career of a promising star like Kiran going downhill. He is not well-versed in the entertainment business as he comes from a non-filmy background. But still, he had managed to strike a chord among audiences. So what went wrong all of a sudden? Reports point to the wrong choices made by him, which proved to be detrimental to his career. Fans must have a sigh of relief to see their favourite actor finally securing a hit after a spree of flop films. After the success of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Kiran is all set to make the most of this opportunity and will essay important roles in films like Meter and Rules Ranjan, with renowned production houses Mythri Movie Makers and UV Creations respectively.

