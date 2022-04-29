Home » News » Movies » Telugu Filmmaker Paidi Ramesh Falls To Death From His Apartment Building

Telugu Filmmaker Paidi Ramesh Falls To Death From His Apartment Building

According to police, he died on the spot.
Paidi Ramesh made his debut in Tollywood with Rule in 2018.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: April 29, 2022, 14:14 IST

A tragic incident shook Tollywood, on April 28, as a budding young filmmaker lost his life in an accident. 37-year-old Paidi Ramesh fell to death from the fourth floor of his residential building after getting electrocuted. The deceased lived in an apartment in Yousufguda in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad.

According to reports, Ramesh had returned from a walk on Thursday evening and as it had started raining, he rushed to the balcony to collect his clothes. However, some of the clothes fell on electric wires and Ramesh was electrocuted when he tried to get the clothes with the help of a rod. He then fell from the fourth floor.

According to police, he died on the spot. The body was sent for post mortem by police and a case has been filed for an accidental death.

Paidi Ramesh was known for his 2018 directorial film Rule. Though the film did not do well at the box office, Ramesh was determined to prove his worth in the industry. According to reports, Ramesh was planning to start his next project soon. He was in touch with a producer and had almost got a go ahead for the film.

first published: April 29, 2022, 14:12 IST