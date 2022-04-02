Telugu Filmmaker Sarath Dies At 74, Nandamuri Balakrishna Pays Tribute

Well known Telugu filmmaker Sarath passed away at the age of 74 on April 1. The veteran director was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. In his 35-year career, the veteran filmmaker has made over 20 movies.

Sarath made his directorial debut with Chadastapu Mogudu in 1986, and has since given a few big hits to Telugu film industry. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Suman were his main collaborators. He directed Suman in the films Bava Bavamaridi, Peddinti Alludu, and Chinna Alludu while delivering superhits like Vamshanikokkadu, Sulthan, Peddannayya and Vamshoddharakudu with Namndamuri Balakrishna.

Sarath was known in the film industry for making good action films, especially with family backgrounds. Right from his directorial debut, his precise screenplay and direction made him a respected name in the industry.

After Sarath’s demise, his frequent collaborator Nandmuri Balakrishna, expressed his grief in a note saying, “Sarath was a good friend of mine. He made a name for himself as a good person in the film industry. I did Vamshanikokkadu, Peddannayya, Sulthan, and Vamshoddharakudu with him. Today, the news of his demise has left me in grief. We have lost a good person. May his soul rest in peace. My deep condolences to his family."

Many from the Telugu film industry paid their condolences and respect to the ace director. Production house Sridevi Movies tweeted, “Rest in peace Sarath garu. Our sincere condolences and prayers to his family. Indebted to him for giving us a blockbuster hit Vamsanikokkadu."

The director’s last rites were performed on Saturday at Maha Prasthanam at 11 AM on April 2.

