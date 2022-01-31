Telugu, Hindi Trailers of Ajith’s Valimai to be Released Soon

Ajith’s most anticipated film, Valimai, has been already postponed quite a few times due to the successive waves of Covid-19. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the film ever since its Tamil trailer was unveiled. Now, there is some good news for them, though. According to reports, the trailer of Valimai will also be released in Hindi and Telugu soon.

Valimai was originally planned for release in Tamil and Telugu languages only. However, the makers decided to dub it and released it in Hindi as well. The film is also being dubbed in Malayalam and Kannada. Telugu and Hindi trailers are expected to release once the film’s release date is finalised and announced.

Valimai had been originally planned for a release on January 13. However, the third wave played a spoilsport and the film had to be cancelled. The governments of several states have allowed theatres to function only at 50% audience. The makers have made up their minds to release the film only when theatres start operating at 100% capacity.

However, according to some reports, the film will be released on March 4. The producers hope that the government by then will have removed the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The makers are eager to release the film at a grand level. This can be gauged from the fact that they rejected a 300-crore offer from an online platform for exclusive digital release.

The music composer for the film was also changed after director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor were not happy with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background score. They then roped in Ghibran, who had worked with H Vinoth earlier too.

Valimai’s trailer had been especially appreciated for its action sequences. The ultra-classy presence of Ajith, coupled with power-packed action sequences, promises viewers a surreal and never before seen experience.

