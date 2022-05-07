Telugu OTT Platform Aha Bags Rights For Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Actor Vishwak Sen’s latest movie Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has released in theatres on May 6 and the movie is being appreciated by viewers. The Vidyasagar Chinta directorial is based on the life of an unmarried bachelor and actor Vishwak Sen is being praised by his industry friends for his performance. The onscreen chemistry between Vishwak and Rukshar Dhillon has been received well by the viewers.

Now, the Telugu audience will also be able to watch the film on OTT platform Aha. According to reports, the OTT right of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has been acquired by Aha. The film will be available on Aha, a month after its release in theatres. However, the makers of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam are yet to make official announcement regarding this.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam narrates the story of Arjun, who works as a small time moneylender. Arjun is a 33 year old bachelor and wishes to marry. His marriage is fixed with Maddhavi after a lot of struggle. Twist comes in story when Madhavi, played by Rukshar Dhillon, goes missing.

Besides these two actors, actress Rithika Naik (enacting Madhavi’s sister Vasudha) is also a part of this film. Rithika has made her debut with this film and struck a chord with audience in her very first film. Actors Goparaju Ramana and Kadambari Kiran have performed their best in comic roles.

Despite criticisms, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is applauded by many, including actor Sai Dharam Tej. Many criticized the predictable storyline but were in awe of deft direction by filmmaker Vidyasagar. Audience also applauded the way Vidyasagar has portrayed the issues like women empowerment in his film.

Ravi Kiran Chola has written the story of the film and the movie has been bankrolled by BVSN Prasad’s production company SVCC official.

