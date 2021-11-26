Telugu Political Drama Republic-starring Sai Dharam Tej Now Streaming on ZEE5

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej-starrer political drama Republic is now streaming on OTT platform ZEE5. The film is streaming in two versions — one is a regular movie, while the other is a commentary on the film by Deva Katta. In the commentary, the director analyses the film with editor Praveen KL, screenplay-writer Kiran, and creative producer Satish BKR. The commentary version is one of the first in Indian cinema.

The film is written and directed by Deva Katta and stars Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead. It is being said that the viewers have high expectations of the film as Deva Katta’s previous projects in the same political genre received huge success at the box office.

Advertisement

In the film, senior actor Ramya Krishna has played a pivotal role. Mani Sharma has composed music for the film, which also features Jagapathi Babu in a key role. The film is bankrolled by JB Entertainments along with Zee Studios.

The story of the film revolves around an IAS officer, who tries to fight corruption in the Indian political system.

Let us tell you that, the film was earlier released in theatres on October 1 but failed to do decent business at the box office. Republic earned a total of Rs 6.65 crore in 10 days. Completing a theatrical run, the film suffered a loss of Rs 5.64 crore at the box office. However, it received an equal response from the audience and critics for actors’ performances, screenplay, theme, and pace.

Earlier, on September 10, Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Just a few days back, Sai Tej was discharged after shoulder surgery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.