Telugu Serial Karthika Deepam Will Soon Be Adapted Into A Film: Report

Star Maa’s popular soap opera Karthika Deepam will soon be made into a film. The show’s storyline, as well as its successful run on television, have worked wonders in garnering a massive fandom. It has been reported that owing to Karthika Deepam’s consistently high TRP ratings, the show will be adapted into a film for a theatrical experience. However, the makers of the film have been tight-lipped about the development.

According to reports, the star cast of the television show will be seen reviving their characters in the film. Meanwhile, fans have been wondering how the daily soap will be made into a film. Sources close to the soap opera have revealed that only a few scenes from the show will be shortlisted to form the plot of the upcoming film. If this idea comes to fruition, then Karthika Deepam will become the first Telugu show to be presented as a movie. Meanwhile, further details about the film have been kept under wraps by the makers.

For the unversed, Karthika Deepam is also available to stream on Disney+Hotstar. In other news, an interesting plot twist is waiting for the audience on Karthila Deepam as Vantalakka will be seen returning to the show after a leap of 10 years. Lead actress Premi Vishwanath broke the news to fans through Instagram, leaving ardent fans of the show in a frenzy.

In the latest promo of the Telugu show, when Monitha tries to come close to Dr. Karthik. He receives a call from a hospital, based in Hyderabad. Karthik learns about Deepa’s whereabouts from the hospital. The latest plot twist will surely change the destiny of Monitha, Deepa and Karthik, yet again.

Premi Vishwanath shared the promo on her Instagram handle and penned an extensive note in the caption. For a long time, Premi was not a part of Karthika Deepam.

Now, the 10-year leap in the plot will mark her return to the show. This news about her comeback has left the viewers of Karthika Deepum excited about the reunion of Deepa and Karthik. In fact, a lot of fans are also eager to find out the reaction of Monitha when she discovers that Deepa is alive.

