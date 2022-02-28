Telugu Singer Sunitha Upadrasta looks Elegant in Saree, photos go viral

Singer Sunitha Upadrasta, who has made a name for herself in Telugu film industry, enjoys a massive fan following because of her graceful personality and magical voice. The well-known playback singer, television presenter and vocal artist has recently shared a few photos of herself in a saree and she is looking simply amazing.

Striking different poses, Sunitha knows how to make a style statement in a traditional wear. Sharing the series of photos on her Instagram page, she wrote, “When your bestie captures your best look, it will be the best moment Thank you @annapurnatalluri."

Fans of the singer have filled the comment section with heart and starry-eyed emoticons. Speaking of her work, Sunitha, who is a seasoned playback singer in Telugu and Kannada film industry, has been a part of several hit songs and movies like Gulabi, Godavari, Jhummandi Nadam and many more.

She began her singing career with a very romantic song titled Ee Velalo Neevu, a track from the movie, Gulabi. Among others, some of her most famous songs are Naa Peru Cheppukondi, Naa Paata Theta Telugu Paata, and Maaghamasam.

Besides being a good singer and working as a dubbing artist, Sunitha has also worked as an Anchor for several TV shows. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that she needs no introduction. Her successful career spanning over 25-year speaks for itself.

At the age of 19, Sunitha tied the knot with Kiran Kumar Goparaju, a media professional. However, for some unknown reasons, Sunitha and Kiran were separated after a couple of years of marriage and later decided to get divorced.

Later, Sunitha married Rama Krishna Veerapaneni, a businessman. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family members and friends in January 2021. She is an ardent social media user and remains active on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse to her fans to her personal and professional life through Instagram stories, posts, reels and more.

