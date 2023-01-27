Veteran Telugu singer Sunitha is on cloud nine these days and she has all the right reasons to be. On November 8, 2022, she announced that her son Aakash would make his debut as the lead actor in Telugu cinema. At the time, it was announced that her husband Ram Veerapaneni would produce the film. Since then, cine-goers have been waiting with a lot of inquisitiveness to know about the name of this film. It has finally been unveiled and its title is Sarkaru Noukari. This film was officially launched in Hyderabad with a grand puja ceremony, with Ram, directing the first shot and the film’s producer, Raghavendra Rao, sounding the first clap.

Aakash will be sharing the screen space with fellow debutante Bhavana Vazhapandal in Sarkaru Noukari. This film will be directed by Gangamouni Sekhar and produced by Raghavendra Rao under the RK Teleshow banner. According to reports, the regular shooting of the flick will commence on February 6.

Before being launched as an actor, Aakash left no stone unturned to prepare himself for the role. A cursory glance at his Instagram album reveals the link to his dance video that followers swooned over. The dance video has been shared on the YouTube channel Hooligans Dance Crew. Fans appreciated his energy while showcasing his electrifying dance moves and wished him well. The video dates back to September 27, 2019, and Aakash is dancing with his team to the song Old Town Road sung by American rapper Lil Nas X and singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

In addition to dancing, Aakash is also a flawless singer and this Instagram reel shows it. Fans were awestruck by his singing skills and showered him with compliments.

The Instagram reel has garnered more than 56,000 views.

