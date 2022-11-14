Telugu Star Krishna Hospitalised Due To Respiratory Problems; Know More

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s family had a brief scare when the actor’s father Superstar Krishna had to be hospitalised due to respiratory issues. He was taken to the Continental Hospital in Gachibowli by his family on Sunday and soon rumours started spreading about him being critical. However, actor Naresh has assured fans that the superstar’s hospitalisation was just part of a routine checkup and there was no need to worry.

Naresh said that Krishna has been having breathing issues for quite some time and has to undergo routine checkups regularly and that was why he was taken to the hospital. He is being attended to by doctors and after his health has stabilised, he will either be released from the hospital tomorrow morning November 15 or this evening itself. PR and Marketing executive VamsiShekhar also reassured fans that Krishna was stable through a tweet.

The Ghattameni family has already suffered two tragedies this year with Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu passing away in an accident in January and his mother Indira Devi passing away in September. Krishna is said to have been deeply affected by these recent tragedies and coupled with his illness, has not been leaving his home recently, confined inside. He has not made any public appearance for quite some time.

The actor whose film career spans five decades has acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. Some of his notable films include Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi and Prajaarajyam. His son Mahesh Babu has continued his legacy forward by becoming one of the top league stars of Telugu cinema.

