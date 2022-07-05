Telugu Star Naresh Comments On Ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi’s Attacks

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh’s rumoured marriage and relationship have sparked various controversies. Recently, Naresh’s third wife Ramya Raghupathi reached a hotel in Mysore and attacked the actor and Pavithra Lokesh with a slipper. Ramya also called Naresh a “womaniser".

Now, Naresh has reacted to the allegations. He said that Ramya used to blackmail him regularly and didn’t behave like his wife. “I have acted in more than 200 films with more than 100 heroines. No one has ever said anything wrong about me. I couldn’t bear Ramya’s torture. It was only recently that I gave her Rs 10 lakh," added Naresh.

It is also being reported that recently five women have lodged complaints of cheating against Naresh.

While talking to the media, Ramya Raghupathi said, “They (Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh) claimed that they are best friends but stayed together in a single room all night. I am here raising concern over my son’s future and protecting his interests. I come from a proper Hindu family and I don’t like to get separated from my husband."

After the incident, Pavithra Lokesh also released a video, in which she cleared her stand. She asked Ramya to stop “defaming her" and added, “I am not new to Telugu people or the industry. I needn’t explain my relationship with Naresh. To defame me out of her interests is something very upsetting. I felt like why this is happening to me. She is making me the victim and this is not correct. She should settle scores within the family."

Pavithra Lokesh also said that no one can violate her privacy and Naresh and Ramya Raghupathi should resolve their personal issues.

If reports are to go by then Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh are all set to get married. If this happens, then it will be Naresh’s fourth marriage and Pavithra’s second. Pavithra was earlier married to Suchendra Prasad.

