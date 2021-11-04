Telugu Star Ram Charan Teja Visits Puneeth Rajkumar's Residence, Says 'He Was a Loving Person'

Telugu star Ram Charan Teja on Wednesday visited Puneeth Rajkumar‘s residence in Bengaluru to offer condolences to the late actor’s family. Ram Charan met Puneeth’s family members and consoled them. “Puneeth was a loving person. I am not getting words and not able to digest the news of the untimely death of the young actor," he said.

“My condolences to his fans. Don’t get disheartened, Puneeth had left a legacy, he will continue to live with us," he said.

Puneeth’s elder brother Shivarajkumar stated that he had got calls from Tamil Nadu superstar Rajinikanth’s family. “Rajini sir’s wife had called and conveyed her condolences. When Rajini sir was told about the news of the untimely death of Puneeth, he was shocked and speechless. Rajini sir had seen Puneeth from his childhood days," he said.

Meanwhile, a diehard fan of Puneeth Rajkumar has ended his life in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday. Bharat (20), left a death note where he had written that he doesn’t want to live in the world which his favourite star left. He had also pledged his eyes for donation like Puneeth Rajkumar.

In another incident, Srinivas, a resident of Tumakuru who was known as Appu Srinivas (Appu was the pet name of Puneeth) died of a heart attack allegedly after going into depression following the death of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise on October 29 sent shockwaves across the country. South stars including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Lakshmi Manchu, R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among many others mourned the demise of the Kannada film star. Puneeth’s fans remembered the late actor as “one of the kindest and noblest" film stars.

The youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth was referred to as ‘Power Star’ and ‘Appu’ by fans. He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

