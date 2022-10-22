Telugu Star Vishnupriya Bhamneni is Elegance Redefined in Pink Saree, Marble-dyed Blouse

Tollywood actress Vishupriya Bhimeneni is one of the most popular faces in the film industry with movies like Keralotsavam and V1 to her name. Besides wowing fans with her on-screen charm, Vishnupriya has got her admirers hooked by dropping snippets of her glamorous photoshoots on social media. A true South Indian beauty, the actress has time and again slayed both traditional and western wear with the utmost confidence.

Recently, Vishnupriya seems to have unlocked her desi avatar. The actress has shared a string of pretty-in-pink saree-clad looks that have taken the Internet by storm. In the pictures, Vishunupriya can be seen donning a bright pink saree, weaving six yards of grace with a pink-hued, marble-dyed, sleeveless blouse.

The diva kept her makeup minimalistic, sporting just a nude shade of lipstick, adding drama to her eyes with long lashes. She topped off her traditional look with a tiny black bindi and a pair of gold-studded, floral earrings.

Vishnupriya stole the limelight and a million hearts by striking some coy poses for her clicks, flashing a subtle smile. Keeping her hair open was the perfect element to complement her pretty pink ethnic style.

In just a few minutes after being uploaded fans rushed to the comments to shower the actress with compliments in her comment section. “Take my heart," gushed one Instagram user. Another just dropped in an arrow-stricken red heart in the comments. The slew of snaps has garnered over 53.1 likes from the actress’s admirers.

Vishnupriya has always amped up her style quotient with elegant pictures that are responsible for taking our breath away. Check out some of her other mind-blowing photos.

If you follow the Tollywood beauty on Instagram, you must be aware that Vishnupriya is a fitness freak. She often uploads workout videos on her Gram that serve as an inspiration to many. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishnupriya recently made the headlines for featuring in the song Zari Zari Panche Katti. Composed by Madeen SK, the foot-tapping number was a hit among viewers. She was also a part of the 2017 Telugu game show Pove Pora.

