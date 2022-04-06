Telugu Superstar Ram Charan’s Racha Completes Ten Years

Telugu superstar Ram Charan is now basking in glory with the massive success of his latest film RRR at the box office. Ram Charan made his debut in Telugu film industry with 2007 film Chirutha and in 2009 he gave the major blockbuster of his career Magadheera. This SS Rajamouli directorial was a turning point in Ram Charan’s career and he gained stardom after this movie.

After the huge success of Magadheera, Ram Charan did a film Orange. This film was produced under his family’s movie banner Anjana Productions. Unfortunately this turned out to be a flop. However, in 2012 Ram Charan starrer Racha became a box office success and it established the actor as a favourite for commercial films. Racha, considered as a milestone Ram Charan’s career completed ten years on April 5.

Sampath Nandi was the director of this film and this was written by the Paruchuri Brothers. Produced by R.B. Choudhary in association with N. V. Prasad and Paras Jain under their banner Megaa Super Good Films, the film became a blockbuster.

Racha grossed around Rs 40 crore worldwide at the box office that time. In total the film collected Rs 50 crore. The makers of the film made a profit of around Rs 8 crore. The film marked a successful collaboration of Ram Charan and Sampath Nandi.

This was also a major success for Sampath Nandi as a filmmaker, who had just one movie experience.

With the record breaking success of his latest movie RRR, Ram Charan has emerged as a popular pan-India star. The SS Rajamouli magnum opus also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

