Telugu, Tamil Associations Hold Meeting to Discuss Per Day Salary of Supporting Actors

The South Indian Actors’ Association and the Tamil Film Producers’ Association recently held a discussion regarding the issue of salaries for supporting actors. In the meeting, the grievances of the two associations were also discussed.

For a long time, it is being said that the supporting actors of the industry are not getting their salaries properly and are underpaid.

South Indian Actors Association is functioning with around 3300 members. Most of them are supporting actors. Likewise, hundreds of supporting actors are members of Ventirai Actor Sangam under the Pepsi organization. Supporting actors in these two unions are paid different salaries.

In particular, supporting actors under the Pepsi organization are paid Rs 775 per day. But supporting actors in the South Indian Actors Association are paid only Rs 525 per day. Talks were held between the South Indian Actors’ Guild and Tamil film producers to regulate the payment of two different salaries to supporting actors.

It has been decided to pay a salary of Rs 775 to the members of the South Indian Actors’ Association making it equal to the members of the Pepsi organization. Apart from this, the grievances of the Producers’ Association and the South Indian Actors’ Association are also discussed. In particular, it has been decided to take action on the complaints of the actors who have not given the call sheet after receiving the advance amount from the producers and the producers who have not paid the salary to the actors after the completion of the shoot.

South Indian Actors Association Vice President Poochi Murugan and Producers Association President Thenandal Murali Vice President Kathiresan were also present at the meeting.

