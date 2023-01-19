Telugu To Bollywood, Actress Raai Laxmi Is Working In Film Industries Across India

South actress Raai Laxmi has completed 18 years in the film industry. The actress made her debut with the 2005 Tamil film, Karka Kasadara. She appeared in several Tamil films thereafter, including Dharmapuri, Nenjai Thodu, Velli Thirai and Dhaam Dhoom. She has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films subsequently. Raai Laxmi has also worked in Bollywood and Malayalam film industries.

The actress entered the Telugu industry with the film Kanchanamala Cable TV, opposite Srikanth Meka. She made her debut in the Kannada industry with Valmiki. Raai Laxmi’s Malayalam debut was in 2007 Rock & Roll. With the film Julie 2, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2017.

Some of her other Malayalam films include Annan Thambi, 2 Harihar Nagar, Evidam Swargamanu, and Chattambinadu. Her Tamil films include Muthirai, Vaamanan and Naan Avanillai 2.

The actress has starred opposite famous actors such as Srikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ravi Teja, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi.

Raai Laxmi is best known for her appearances in Telugu films such as Balupu, Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Khaidi No 150. She has also done several item songs that are upbeat and sultry, which contributed significantly to the success of these films. There is no doubt that the producers of these films paid special attention to securing Raai Laxmi for these songs, which have stayed with us longer than the rest of the tracks.

The actress will soon be seen in films including Bholaa, Anandha Bhairavi, and Wolf.

