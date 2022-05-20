Telugu TV Anchor Anasuya's Shocking Remuneration For Each Show

Anasuya, who continues to be one of the top anchors in Telugu, charges a whopping Rs 2 to 3 lakh for each show that she hosts. However, there’s no official confirmation on the matter. She has been anchoring various shows on Television and has also been acting in movies.

She first made her mark in the industry after hosting the comedy show, Zabardast, which aired on ETV in 2013.

Earlier, Anasuya worked as a news presenter. Since then, she has hosted many other TV shows like Bindas, Modern Mahalakshmi, Boom Boom and Master Chef. Anasuya has also acted in many hit films like Moment, Gayatri, Yatra, Thankyou Brother, Rangasthalam etc.

In addition, she is one of the glamorous anchors in the Telugu TV industry. It seems that she is all set for her upcoming film, which is reportedly produced by the director Sampath Nandi.

Advertisement

Recently, she starred in the pan-India movie Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and was released on December 17, 2021. The film was very well received by the audience and it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

If sources are to be believed, she charges Rs. 2 Cr for film events. Nowadays, she is not seen much in events. Looks like she is more inclined toward reality shows with which she is synonymous.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.