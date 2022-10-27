Terence Lewis Addresses Viral Video Of Him Allegedly Touching Nora Fatehi Inappropriately: 'Why Would I Do...'

Choreographer Terence Lewis, who trended big time on social media after a video of him allegedly misbehaving with Nora Fatehi surfaced on the internet a few years ago, has opened up about the viral clip in a recent interview. Terence, on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, refuted all the allegations. Terence explained that Shatrughan Sinha and his wife appeared on the programme, and Geeta Kapur thought they should greet them with a complete namaskar.

Nora filled in for Malaika Arora that week because the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer had COVID. They performed the namaskar out of respect, he said, but Geeta thought that wasn’t enough and wanted to do more. Therefore, they all complied with her requests. He said, “I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching."

Terence added, “On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can’t do this. I got abused, in my DMs…"

As per the choreographer, when the video went viral and memers started sharing zoomed-in snippets of it, he called Nora, only to learn that both of them were receiving calls. “I’ve already danced with her in close proximity, and when you’re in the middle of it, you are not thinking in that zone. We are so focused, you cannot be in two worlds, and you need a lot of guts to do something like this," he said on the podcast.

In 2020, Terence defended himself, claiming that the video was clearly morphed. He claimed that the use of effects was so obvious that any intelligent person could see right through it. Nora had also shared an appreciation note for him, where she hailed him for remaining “poised and dignified" throughout the controversy.

