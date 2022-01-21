Terence Lewis Still in 'Pushpa Hangover'; Other Celebs Who Hopped on the Trend

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandaana, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rise is enjoying its blockbuster success worldwide. The action drama has grossed nearly Rs 350 crore worldwide. The film and the star cast are being lauded by the audience, critics, and the entire film fraternity, for all the good reasons. Apart from its catchy dance steps, several dialogues from the film have also become a trend on social media. One being – “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, Main jhukega nahi (I am Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… I won’t back down)" Several social media influencers and cricketers have jumped on the bandwagon and have re-created the dialogue in their own style.

It looks like star choreographer Terence Lewis is still recovering from the “pushpa hangover."

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently recovering from an injury, sent fans into a meltdown as his re-creation of Arjun’s look was the closest of all.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who never fails to treat his fans to funny and musical Reels, shared his version of ‘Pushpa dialogue.’

The Pushpa fever has even gripped Australian star batter, David Warner. In the last few weeks, the batter has not only re-created the Pushpa dialogue but has also shared videos of himself attempting to copy Arjun’s classic dance moves.

Another dialogue from the film, “Pushpa nam sunkar, flower samjhi kya……… fire hai mai" has also become very popular among netizens. Watch Haryanvi singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary mouthing the dialogue.

The mass trend of Arjun’s dialogue can be compared to what Vicky Kaushal gained for his dialogue - ‘How’s The Josh’ in the film Uri.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released worldwide on December 17, 2021. Originally released in Telugu, it was also dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi language.

