Texas Shooting: Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez Express Shock, Taylor Swift 'Filled With Rage and Grief'

After a teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, politicians to celebrities and common people have heavily criticised the act and voiced their opinions. Sharing the news on her Instagram Story section, actress Priyanka Chopra wrote that condolences are not enough. She penned, “Condolences are not enough. There needs to be more done. So tragic."

Singer Taylor Swift wrote, “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep."

Singer Selena Gomes, too, expressed her shock at the killings that took place in her hometown. She wrote, “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future."

Other celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Swara Bhasker, and Rachel Brosnahan, too, protested. The Indian actress wrote, “What the hell is going on in the USA?!! This is horrific and tragic! Seems entirely avoidable too .. why are gun laws not changing in the USA? 14 children dead in a school & only 10 days after the #Buffalo shooting. My heart goes out to the parents & families 💔"

A teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, prompting a furious President Joe Biden to denounce the US gun lobby and vow to end the nation’s cycle of mass shootings.

The attack in Uvalde — a small community about an hour from the Mexican border — was the deadliest US school shooting in years and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.

