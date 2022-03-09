Thadi Balaji Evicted From Bigg Boss Ultimate; Ramya Pandian to Enter as Wild Card Entrant

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of BB Tamil, is now at the halfway stage, streaming 24×7 on Disney+Hotstar. The most significant change in the show’s history was the departure of Kamal Haasan as host, who was replaced by Simbu.

Recently, Thadi Balaji was evicted from Bigg Boss Ultimate, leaving the housemates in tears. He had an emotional breakdown in the past week and remained mute for most of the task, making him an apparent option for elimination.

When asked why Thadi Balaji was quiet, he stated that he went through an emotional shutdown after being unfairly accused by Anitha Sampath. Anitha said that she was unaware that Balaji went silent as a result of her accusations. Simbu revealed at the end of the episode that Thadi Balaji was the one who was eliminated.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that actor Ramya Pandian will enter the BB house as a wild card entry now.

The makers have released a new teaser in which contestant Ramya enters the Big Boss house as a wild card participant. In the teaser, she was shown entering the BB house to everyone’s surprise.

Curiously, Ramya’s brother Parasu Pandian shared a story on his Instagram account, with the hashtag “#Inthavattimissagathu" (won’t miss this time) and a photo of the former presenter Kamal Haasan. This heightened social media speculation that Ramya will be entering the Big Boss Ultimate.

Ramya, the late film director Duraipandian’s daughter and the niece of legendary actor-producer Arun Pandian, has proven herself in movies such as Joker, Aandevathai, and Raamae Aandalum Ravanae Aandalum.

Ramya previously appeared on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 and finished as the third runner-up. She also appeared in Bigg Boss Jodigal, a dance reality program for Bigg Boss participants.

